Israeli Forces Raid Journalist’s House near Bethlehem, Confrontations Erupted

Israeli occupation forces on Monday broke into the Dheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem and raided a Palestinian journalist’s home in search of his son, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli forces raided the home of Palestinian journalist Osama al-Issa in search of his son, Basil, who apparently was not present in the house at the time of the raid.

Confrontations reportedly took place in the al-Walaja neighborhood, during which Israeli forces fired stun grenades and tear gas canisters at residents. No injuries were reported.

(WAFA, PC)