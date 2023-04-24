Israeli Forces Raid Journalist’s House near Bethlehem, Confrontations Erupted

April 24, 2023 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank.(Photo: via QNN)

Israeli occupation forces on Monday broke into the Dheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem and raided a Palestinian journalist’s home in search of his son, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli forces raided the home of Palestinian journalist Osama al-Issa in search of his son, Basil, who apparently was not present in the house at the time of the raid.

Innocence and Evil on the West Bank

Confrontations reportedly took place in the al-Walaja neighborhood, during which Israeli forces fired stun grenades and tear gas canisters at residents. No injuries were reported.

(WAFA, PC)

