Israel Shuts Doors to Russian, Belarusian Immigrants

April 24, 2023 Blog, News, Slider
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) with Israeli Prime Miniter Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: Kremlin, via Wikimedia Commons)

Israel canceled an emergency program offering Russian and Belarusian nationals an expedited path to Israeli citizenship, Israeli media reported on Saturday.

According to Haaretz, the fast-tracked program for immigration to Israel, or Aliyah, will remain open to Ukrainian immigrants.

Active ‘Neutrality’: Why Is Israel Struggling to Maintain a Coherent Position in Russia, Ukraine?

Haaretz reported that the number of Russian nationals seeking Israeli citizenship has spiked amid concerns about an expanded military draft, along with human rights violations.

Tel Aviv’s latest move will leave fresh arrivals seeking to make Aliyah from Russia and Belarus without legal residency status for months and limit their access to employment, housing, and health care.

(MEMO, PC)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*