BREAKING | Gaza Under Intense Israeli Bombardment: Many Killed, Wounded (LIVE BLOG)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least nine Palestinians have been killed and many others wounded as a result of a massive Israeli military attack targeting the besieged Palestinian Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said in a statement.

Tuesday, May 9, 5:43 am (GMT +3)

The number of Palestinian victims in the latest Israeli attack on Gaza has risen to 12 killed and 20 wounded, including women and children, according to latest statement by the Palestinian Ministery of Health in Gaza.

Some of the Palestinians killed in the latest Israeli attack on Gaza 🇵🇸🌹 pic.twitter.com/CPYHmHmrv7 — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 4:30 am (GMT +3)

Spokesman for the Palestinian group Hamas to Al Aqsa TV channel: “The Israeli occupation bears full responsibility for its aggression on the Gaza Strip. The Resistance will continue to defend our people and our holy places.”

Tuesday, May 9, 4:10 am (GMT +3)

Al-Quds Brigades: “We mourn our martyrs, leader Jihad Ghannam, leader Khalil al-Bahtini, and leader Tareq Izz al-Din, along with their wives, and several of their children. We will not abandon our position and the resistance will continue, God willing.”

The moment when this Palestinian child arrived at the hospital with her father, who was murdered in an Israeli airstrike in #Gaza. pic.twitter.com/VMaoh6p9Ra — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 4:00 am (GMT +3)

Among the nine Palestinians killed were the director of Wafa Hospital, Dr. Jammal Khodwan, and his his wife.

Tuesday, May 9, 3:50 am (GMT +3)

Massive explosions were heard in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

BREAKING: Israeli occupation warplanes launch a series of airstrikes against several areas in Gaza Strip, including residential buildings.#GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/9eOB7CAxj6 — Chris Hutchinson (@ChrisHu34451470) May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 3:45 am (GMT +3)

A series of Israeli attacks targeted the Hittin military position belonging to the Al-Quds Brigades west of Khan Younis.

Gaza is under attack. pic.twitter.com/TQNeD28ytI — Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 (@MuhammadSmiry) May 8, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 3:40 am (GMT +3)

Intense Israeli bombardments of Rafah and Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Entire families have been killed in the airstrikes on #Gaza.#gazaunderattack pic.twitter.com/asfsu9CNCm — Walid Mahmoud  (@WalidMahmodRouk) May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 3:30 am (GMT +3)

Who is Tareq Izz al-Din, killed with his family in Gaza?

Tareq Izz Al-Din is a freed Palestinian prisoner from Jenin, in the northern West Bank. He was deported by Israel to the besieged Gaza Strip in 2011 and has held the position of the head of the files of the West Bank and the Jenin Brigades in Gaza. He was killed early dawn on Tuesday, along with members of his family.

Tuesday, May 9, 2:00 am (GMT +3)

Some of those killed include top military leaders of the Islamic Jihad-affiliated Al Quds Brigades. The Brigades’ leader of the Gaza region, Khalil ‘Abu Hadi’ al-Bahtini, the leader of the Southern region Jihad Ghannam, and top Islamic Jihad leader Tareq Izz Din were amongst those killed.

Various video footage showed the bodies of some of those killed being extracted from beneath rubbles of homes in the southern city of Rafah. Some of the bodies were mutilated as a result of the Israeli bombing.

Israeli media sources said that three top Islamic Jihad leaders were killed in the raid.

+++BREAKING+++ The besieged #Gaza Strip is once more under intense Israeli bombardment. Nine people already killed, many wounded. Difficult days ahead. pic.twitter.com/294brwQl0t — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 9, 2023

Areas targeted included Rafah and Khan Younis in southern Gaza, along with targets in Gaza City as well.

The Israeli military occupation radio reported that the Israeli army has shut down major roads near the fence separating Israel from besieged Gaza and that all train movement between Askalan (Ashkelon) and Sedrot has been shut down.

Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said in a statement that he congratulates Isreali Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the preemptive strike on Gaza. “This is a good start. It is time to change policies against the Gaza Strip,” Ben-Gvir said.

So that the fascist Itamar Ben-Gvir may reconcile with the racist Benjamin Netanyahu, many #Palestinians have to die. So far 9 are killed and many wounded; and the slaughter continues.. #GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/fiej2GbSJk — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) May 9, 2023

Meanwhile, all crossings between Gaza and Israel have been shut down as the Israeli military has decided to seal off Gaza until further notice.

(The Palestine Chronicle)