Israeli Forces Raid West Bank Homes ahead of Prisoner Exchange

Israeli forces raided multiple areas in the West Bank, targeting the homes of Palestinian prisoners set for release as part of the ongoing exchange deal.

At dawn on Saturday, the Israeli army carried out widespread raids across several areas of the occupied West Bank, storming Palestinian homes and causing extensive damage to their contents.

The raids primarily targeted the families of prisoners expected to be released later in the day as part of the prisoner exchange deal under the first phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

Palestinian sources reported that Israeli forces detained two brothers, Haitham and Samir al-Jaabari, from the town of Yamoun, west of Jenin, after surrounding their home and ordering them to surrender.

Israeli troops also stormed Qalqilya in the northern West Bank, along with the towns of Kobar and Silwad near Ramallah and Al-Yamoun near Jenin.

In Nablus, Israeli occupation forces once again entered the eastern part of the city, positioning snipers on rooftops in the Balata refugee camp while bulldozers destroyed infrastructure.

In Tulkarm, resistance fighters clashed with Israeli forces that had taken positions inside a residential building near Tulkarm refugee camp. The Israeli army responded by sending reinforcements through the Nitzani Oz gate.

Meanwhile, in Tammoun, south of Tubas, Israeli forces withdrew after conducting an operation, leaving widespread destruction behind.

The Prisoners’ Media Office reported that Israeli troops raided homes in the West Bank and Jerusalem belonging to families of Palestinian detainees scheduled for release.

In Deir Nizam, northwest of Ramallah, Israeli forces stormed the homes of five families whose relatives were on the release list. Similar raids took place in the Umm al-Sharait area of Al-Bireh, where troops threatened the family of Hamas leader Jamal al-Tawil, warning them against holding celebrations.

Freed Palestinian prisoner Mohammad Atoun

Israeli soldiers also stormed the home of prisoner Shadi Fakhri Barghouti in Kobar, issuing similar threats. Barghouti, detained since 2004 and serving a 27-year sentence, is among those expected to be freed.

In Silwad, east of Ramallah, the homes of prisoners Raafat Hamed and Atef Al-Saleheen were raided, with their families receiving warnings against public celebrations.

As part of the latest prisoner swap between Israel and Hamas, 183 Palestinian prisoners are set to be released today, including 18 serving life sentences and 54 with long prison terms. Among them, 111 are from Gaza and were detained following October 7, 2023.

Palestinian human rights organizations estimate that Israel currently holds over 10,000 Palestinian prisoners, including approximately 600 serving life sentences.

