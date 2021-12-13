WATCH: Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Man, Injure Two Others in Nablus Raid

Jamil al-Kayyal, 31, was killed by Israeli forces in Nablus. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian man and injured two others on Sunday night, in a raid in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Director of the Palestinian Red Crescent’s (PRC) Emergency and Ambulance Department, Ahmad Jibril, identified the slain man as Jamil al-Kayyal, 31, saying that he was shot in the head by live ammunition in Ras Al-Ain area in the city of Nablus.

Jibril added that two others, both unidentified, were injured when they were run over by an Israeli military vehicle.

Local sources said that special Israeli forces entered the city to carry out detentions, sparking violent confrontations with local youths.

There were no casualties among the Israeli soldiers, who ultimately detained a man.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

