WATCH: Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Man, Injure Two Others in Nablus Raid

Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian man and injured two others on Sunday night, in a raid in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Director of the Palestinian Red Crescent’s (PRC) Emergency and Ambulance Department, Ahmad Jibril, identified the slain man as Jamil al-Kayyal, 31, saying that he was shot in the head by live ammunition in Ras Al-Ain area in the city of Nablus.

🇵🇸#Palestine | BREAKING: A Palestinian young man is seriously injured after being shot by the Israeli occupation forces in Nablus city. pic.twitter.com/e0dZF57QsN — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) December 12, 2021

Jibril added that two others, both unidentified, were injured when they were run over by an Israeli military vehicle.

Local sources said that special Israeli forces entered the city to carry out detentions, sparking violent confrontations with local youths.

#فيديو مصادر محلية: "اشتباك مسلح مع قوات الاحتلال بمخيم العين في نابلس وأنباء عن إصابة شاب بجراح خطيرة" pic.twitter.com/pIupj6ADUk — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) December 12, 2021

There were no casualties among the Israeli soldiers, who ultimately detained a man.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)