Israeli Knesset Passes Law to Ban Family Reunification

Israel’s Knesset passed a law effectively barring Palestinians from the West Bank or Gaza who are married to Palestinian citizens of Israel from gaining citizenship or residency in Israel, according to the Palestinian Information Centre.

The Knesset approved the Citizenship and Entry into Israel Law (Temporary Order), 2022, by a 45-15 majority vote on Thursday.

Israel's Knesset just passed 45-15 a law to re-ban family reunification for Palestinians married to a spouse with Israeli citizenship. There is no purpose for this except naked racism and deliberate cruelty. This is clear-cut Apartheid. https://t.co/l5x9xxW2qz — Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (@CJPME) March 10, 2022

While Israel claimed the law was passed for security reasons, it is believed the law was passed to prevent Palestinians from the West Bank or Gaza who marry Palestinians or Israeli Jews from becoming Israeli citizens in order to maintain a Jewish majority in Israel.

The new temporary order explicitly affirms that its purpose is to ensure a Jewish demographic majority.

The israeli gov't passes an apartheid law that bans Palestinians from "citizenship" if they marry a person outside of the West Bank or Gaza https://t.co/oygYEpceNM — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) March 11, 2022

The law also prohibits the entry of Arabs from countries “hostile” to Israel, such as Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Iran, for family reunification purposes.

Rights groups have long warned of the seriousness of the law, which the Israeli government claims was enacted for security reasons. Palestinians consider the law racist.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)