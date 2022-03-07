Israeli Forces Re-arrest French-Palestinian Human Rights Lawyer Salah Hamouri

French Palestinian human rights lawyer Salah Hamouri. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces detained French-Palestinian lawyer and human rights activist Salah Hamouri, after breaking into his house in Kufr Aqab, north of Jerusalem, early Monday morning, according to prisoners’ rights group Addameer.

Hamouri was taken to the Ofer detention center, near Ramallah, a member of Addameer, who asked not to be named, told The New Arab, saying that no information about the lawyer’s current legal status was given.

Hamouri spent years in an Israeli prison between 2006 and 2012. He has worked as a lawyer defending Palestinian prisoners ever since until he was arrested again by Israel without charge.

In October, Israel revoked Hamouri’s residency in Jerusalem and rejected his appeal against the decision in December.

An Israeli court also ordered Hamouri to reside in Kufr Aqab, a Palestinian town within Jerusalem municipal boundaries that is effectively neither part of Jerusalem nor part of the West Bank due to the Israeli separation wall.

In 2016, Israel deported Hamouri’s wife, Elsa Lefort, a French national, and their two children.

