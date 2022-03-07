Israeli Forces Re-arrest French-Palestinian Human Rights Lawyer Salah Hamouri

Israeli forces detained French-Palestinian lawyer and human rights activist Salah Hamouri, after breaking into his house in Kufr Aqab, north of Jerusalem, early Monday morning, according to prisoners’ rights group Addameer.

Hamouri was taken to the Ofer detention center, near Ramallah, a member of Addameer, who asked not to be named, told The New Arab, saying that no information about the lawyer’s current legal status was given.

Yesterday, Jerusalemite lawyer & researcher, Salah Hamouri, published an op-ed @jacobin where he discussed the torment of life under Israeli Apartheid & in Israeli prisons. EARLY THIS MORNING, Israeli forces raided his home and re-arrested him Read here:https://t.co/lt6FxxPf23 — Jalal (@JalalAK_jojo) March 7, 2022

Hamouri spent years in an Israeli prison between 2006 and 2012. He has worked as a lawyer defending Palestinian prisoners ever since until he was arrested again by Israel without charge.

In October, Israel revoked Hamouri’s residency in Jerusalem and rejected his appeal against the decision in December.

🚨🚨 ALERTE ! SALAH HAMOURI ARRÊTÉ Ce lundi 7 mars, à l’aube, Salah Hamouri a été arrêté par les forces d’occupation qui ont fait irruption à son domicile. Interpellez @EmmanuelMacron Assez de l’acharnement envers notre compatriote !#LiberezSalah pic.twitter.com/Ev6mKz2Vvy — Liberté pour Salah (@LiberezSalah) March 7, 2022

An Israeli court also ordered Hamouri to reside in Kufr Aqab, a Palestinian town within Jerusalem municipal boundaries that is effectively neither part of Jerusalem nor part of the West Bank due to the Israeli separation wall.

In 2016, Israel deported Hamouri’s wife, Elsa Lefort, a French national, and their two children.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)