GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israel Attacks Iran | China: No Further Escalation | Ben-Gvir: Response was a ‘Mockery’ – Day 196

Iranian Ground Forces Commander, General Kayuarth Heydary, said that small drones attacked Iranian airspace in the city of Isfahan, but air defenses were activated and successfully responded. As China and other countries urge an immediate deescalation, far-right Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that the response to Iran was a ‘mockery’. Israeli airstrikes on Gaza continued, especially in Gaza City and in the Jabaliya refugee camp. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 33,970 Palestinians have been killed, and 76,770 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Friday, April 19, 1:30 pm (GMT+2)

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The families of the captives called for the dismissal of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who described the attack on Iran as a mockery, endangering the lives of their children.

GERMAN NEWS AGENCY: The German News Agency quoted diplomats that the European Union is about to impose sanctions on settlers due to violence in the West Bank.

BLINKEN: The G7 confirmed its intention to impose sanctions on Iran.

GERMAN CHANCELLOR SCHOLZ: “Stopping the escalation is the priority now.”

Friday, April 19, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

SPANISH PM: Any action that leads to escalation of the conflict in the Middle East must be avoided.

CHANNEL 12: a missile that fell in Iraq was being used for the first time in the region.

JORDANIAN FM: We warn of the danger of regional escalation.

FINANCIAL TIMES (quoting Israeli official): Tel Aviv informed Washington of its intention to carry out strikes in Iran.

EU’S BORRELL: “We must stop the war in Gaza and avoid it spreading to the rest of the region.”

RUSSIAN FM: Russia conveyed to the Israeli side through diplomatic channels Iran’s unwillingness to escalate. Israel’s desire and goal is to divert attention from what is happening in Gaza and to show Tehran as a threat.

G7: A statement by the G7 foreign ministers said that the group’s countries urge all parties to stop any further escalation in the Middle East, and added that more efforts must be made to alleviate the devastating and worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. It also renewed the G7’s opposition to a large-scale Israeli military operation in Rafah, and warned of its disastrous consequences for civilians.

Friday, April 19, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

WSJ: The Biden administration is discussing arms deals to Israel worth more than a billion dollars.

TURKISH FM: The priority must be to stop the massacre in Gaza.

REUTERS: US President Joe Biden is considering sending new weapons worth more than a billion dollars to Israel.

NYT (quoting Iranian officials): The attack hit a military air base near Isfahan.

JERUSALEM POST: Israel will not officially claim responsibility for the attack on Iran for strategic reasons.

BRITISH PM: The major escalation in the region is not in anyone’s interest.

EGYPTIAN FM: We renew our deep concern about the continued mutual escalation between Israel and Iran.

Friday, April 19, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

WAFA: A Palestinian was injured in Israeli airstrikes on as-Sika area, east of Gaza, and the vicinity of Tal az-Zaatar in Jabaliya refugee camp.

EBRAHIM RAISI: Operation True Promise was a necessary step and considered a victory and brought more solidarity and strength to our country.

IRANIAN GROUND FORCES COMMANDER: Small small drones attacked Iranian airspace in the city of Isfahan, but Iranian air defenses were activated and successfully responded.

BRITISH SECRETARY OF STATE: Israel has the absolute right to defend itself, but we believe that reducing escalation is essential.

AXIOS: Washington warned Israel of the consequences of escalation.

VON DER LEYEN: We must do everything possible so that all parties refrain from escalation in the Middle East.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Air Force targeted a Hezbollah military building in the Blida area, southern Lebanon.

Friday, April 19, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

CHINESE FM: We oppose any behavior that would further escalate tensions in the Middle East.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid targeted the town of Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon.

RUSSIAN EMBASSY IN TEHRAN: We notice that the situation in Iran has calmed down after several drones attacked Isfahan at night.

FINANCIAL TIMES: Global oil prices jumped by more than 4% of their prices after the Israeli attack on Iran.

DUTCH FM: Recent developments in the region raise great concern.

MAARIV POLL: 42% of Israelis believe that Gantz is most suitable for the position of prime minister, compared to 37% who said that Netanyahu is most suitable, and 21% do not have a specific answer.

Friday, April 19, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

OMANI FM: The Sultanate of Oman condemns the Israeli attack on Isfahan in Iran. We condemn and denounce Israel’s repeated military attacks in the region.

FRENCH DEPUTY FM: Israel has the right to defend itself within the framework of international law.

CHANNEL 12: Security estimates that the attack on Iran has ended.

IRANIAN ARMY COMMANDER:

The Zionist entity has previously tested our reaction to its threats. The sounds of explosions in Isfahan were caused by shooting at flying objects and we were vigilant.

SENIOR IRANIAN OFFICIAL (to Reuters): It is not clear who is behind the incident.

CANADIAN FM: We are closely monitoring the situation after the Iranian explosions.

BEN-GVIR: The attack against Iran is a mockery.

Friday, April 19, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

IAEA: International Atomic Energy Agency:

We reaffirm that nuclear facilities should never be a target in military conflicts. We confirm that there has been no damage to Iran’s nuclear sites, and we are following the situation closely.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Israeli defense systems have been put on high alert.

WASHINGTON POST (Citing Israeli official):

Our military launched an airstrike inside Iran in response to its missile and drone attack on Israel. The purpose of the strike is to send a signal to Tehran that we have the ability to strike inside Iran.

