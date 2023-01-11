Israeli occupation forces shot and critically injured a young Palestinian man on Wednesday, in the Balata refugee camp, in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the official news agency WAFA reported.

Ahmad Jibril, the head of the Emergency and Ambulance Department at the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), said that a man in his 20s sustained a critical injury in the head from a live round shot by Israeli forces during a raid into the camp.

#BREAKING: The moment a Palestinian young man is rushed to the hospital after being seriously injured by Israeli forces, during a military raid into Balata refugee camp in Nablus, on Wednesday, January 11. pic.twitter.com/34b0z3A1P7 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 11, 2023

The casualty, Jibril added, was rushed to a hospital for urgent treatment.

Palestine TV reported that the victim was identified as Ahmad Abu Junaid, a young journalism student at the Nablus branch of Al-Quds Open University.

الاحتلال حاصر مخيم بلاطة في #نابلس من جميع الاتجاهات وأصاب الشاب أحمد أبو جنيد بالرأس وتركه ينزف لفترة pic.twitter.com/4TuCYlaMoJ — Palestine TV – تلفزيون فلسطين (@palestinetv95) January 11, 2023

An undercover Israeli army unit, known as Mista’arvim, followed by special forces, sneaked their way into the camp and surrounded a house, triggering violent confrontations.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)