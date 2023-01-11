Israeli Forces Shoot, Critically Injure Young Palestinian Man in Nablus (VIDEOS)

January 11, 2023 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
A young man was critically injured in the Balata refugee camp. (File Photo: Basel Yazouri, via Wikimedia Commons)

Israeli occupation forces shot and critically injured a young Palestinian man on Wednesday, in the Balata refugee camp, in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the official news agency WAFA reported.

Ahmad Jibril, the head of the Emergency and Ambulance Department at the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), said that a  man in his 20s sustained a critical injury in the head from a live round shot by Israeli forces during a raid into the camp.

The casualty, Jibril added, was rushed to a hospital for urgent treatment.

Palestine TV reported that the victim was identified as Ahmad Abu Junaid, a young journalism student at the Nablus branch of Al-Quds Open University.

An undercover Israeli army unit, known as Mista’arvim, followed by special forces, sneaked their way into the camp and surrounded a house, triggering violent confrontations.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*