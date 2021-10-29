Russia ‘Disappointed’ by Israel’s Plan to Build New Settlement Units in West Bank

October 29, 2021 Blog, News, Slider, Uncategorized
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova. (Photo: MFA Russia, via Twitter)

The Russian Foreign Ministry has condemned Israel’s plan to build 3,000 settlement units in the occupied West Bank, describing the decision as disappointing, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, was quoted by WAFA as saying, “We reaffirm Russia’s principled position that Israel’s settlement activity is illegal.”

“Such unilateral actions undermine the chances of a survivable and geographically indivisible Palestinian state within the framework of its resolutions and the efforts of the international community to create the conditions for the resumption of political dialogue between Palestine and Israel as soon as possible,” she added, according to WAFA.

“The Israeli government’s plans to double the number of Israeli citizens in the Jordan River Valley by 2026 can be considered the annexation of most of the occupied Palestinian territory,” Zakharova continued.

Zakharova called on all parties to avoid steps that would increase tensions in the region.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.