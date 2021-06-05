Blinken: US Committed to Rebuilding Relationship with Palestinian People

The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said today that his country is interested in rebuilding the relationship with the Palestinian people.
In a tweet, Blinken said he had an important conversation with Palestinian-American leaders ‘’about the violence in Israel, the West Bank & Gaza,’’ he said in reference to the recent Israeli aggression on Gaza which killed 260 Palestinians.
Important conversation with Palestinian-American leaders about the violence in Israel, the West Bank & Gaza. We are committed to rebuilding our relationship with the Palestinian people. Israelis & Palestinians deserve equal measures of security, freedom, opportunity and dignity.
