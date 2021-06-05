Blinken: US Committed to Rebuilding Relationship with Palestinian People

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. (Photo: US Embassy Nigeria, via Wikimedia Commons)

The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said today that his country is interested in rebuilding the relationship with the Palestinian people.

In a tweet, Blinken said he had an important conversation with Palestinian-American leaders ‘’about the violence in Israel, the West Bank & Gaza,’’ he said in reference to the recent Israeli aggression on Gaza which killed 260 Palestinians.

‘’We are committed to rebuilding our relationship with the Palestinian people. Israelis & Palestinians deserve equal measures of security, freedom, opportunity and dignity.’’

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

