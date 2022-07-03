Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian Man near Jericho

Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

A Palestinian youth was shot and injured on Sunday by Israeli military gunfire at an Israeli military checkpoint near Jericho city, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Hassan Mleihat, the general supervisor of al-Baydar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights, told WAFA that Israeli forces, stationed at al-Hamra military checkpoint, shot and injured Ayed Nayef Ka’abneh, 25.

Israel has a longstanding policy of extrajudicial killings.

According to the human rights group B’tselem, Israeli forces killed 313 Palestinians, including 71 minors, in 2021: 236 in the Gaza Strip and 77 in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem).

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

