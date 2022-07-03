Jewish Settlers Brutally Assault Palestinian Elderly near Tulkarm

A group of Jewish settlers brutally assaulted an elderly Palestinian man on Sunday, near the village of Kafr al-Labad in the northern West Bank province of Tulkarm, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that a group of Jewish settlers, armed with rifles, brutally assaulted and beat up Mustafa Hussein Fuqaha, 70, while he was in his own land outside the village, causing him bruises and fractures across his body.

The 70-year-old Palestinian man was rushed to the Thabet Public Hospital in the nearby city of Tulkarm for medical treatment, the eyewitnesses added.

70-year-old Mustafa Hussein Fuqaha, 70, was brutally assaulted and beat up today by a group of Israeli settlers while in his own farm near the village Kafr al-Labad, in the north of the occupied West Bank, according to witnesses. pic.twitter.com/AmQhpl7vOO — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 3, 2022

Members of Fuqaha’s family said the attack was the latest in a sequence of attacks against farmers in the village. They added that about three months ago, a group of Jewish settlers attacked his brother while he was in his land.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

There are over 600,000 Israeli settlers living in colonial settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)