Israel Accused of Negligence as Palestinian Woman Dies in Israeli Prison

Palestinian detainee Saadia Farajallah, 68, died Saturday morning in the Israeli prison of Damon, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said in a statement.

According to the PPS, Farajallah was brought to a military court on Tuesday in a wheelchair and her lawyer asked that a doctor check her because she was diabetic and had high blood pressure. The Israeli court, however, did not give a ruling on this matter, prompting the PPS to claim that she died of medical negligence.

People's Party: Martyrdom of captive Saadia Farajallah in #Israeli prisons is a new war crime — Palestine News 24/7 (@PaliNewsBot) July 2, 2022

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh and the Foreign Ministry also held the Israeli government responsible for her death, in two separate statements.

Farajallah, a mother of eight from the West Bank town of Idna, was detained by the Israeli occupation forces in December while she was near the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron (Al-Khalil), and has been in detention since then.

The circumstances behind her death remain unknown until this moment, the PPS said, adding that a state of outrage among her fellow Palestinian detainees dominated the prisons following the news about her death.

Press coverage: "The Prisoner's Club: A state of extreme tension prevails in the prisoners' sections in Israeli prisons, takbeers and knocks on doors in the meantime, following the martyrdom of the prisoner Saadia Farajallah." — AlQastal News (@QastalNewsEn) July 2, 2022

The PPS added that the prisoners began knocking on the doors of their cells to express their anger.

Farajallah is the 230th Palestinian to die while in Israeli imprisonment or detention. She was one of 29 female Palestinian political prisoners incarcerated in the Israeli prison of Damon, near Haifa.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)