Lebanon Army Declares State of ‘Maximum Alert’ following Israeli Threats

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Lebanese army declared a state of ‘maximum alert’ on Thursday in response to Israeli threats to forcibly remove a tent erected along the southern border, the Lebanese National News Agency reported.

“The Lebanese army units have deployed their military vehicles in the southern Litani area,” the Agency reported.

According to the Agency, the state of maximum alert was declared “in response to the Israeli threats to forcibly remove a tent that had been erected along the border (…) in southern Lebanon.”

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) operating in southern Lebanon reportedly quoted the Israeli patrol as saying that “the tent is concentrated inside Israeli territory and it must be removed by the concerned authorities.”

According to reports, the Israeli army has deployed dozens of armored vehicles and tanks along the entire border.

Meanwhile, the UNIFIL forces are reportedly making contact between the two parties to curb the state of tension.

On an almost daily basis, Lebanon complains of an Israeli violation of its airspace and territorial waters and calls on the United Nations to intervene to stop these violations.

(The Palestine Chronicle)