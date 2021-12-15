Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian Teenager near Military Checkpoint in Tulkarem

Israeli soldiers manning the Annab military checkpoint to the east of Tulkarem, in the northern occupied West Bank, opened fire towards a group of Palestinian youth on Tuesday, shooting and injuring a teenager, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

A fourteen-year-old teenager was shot and injured in the thigh while he, along with a group of youth were present near the Annab checkpoint, according to eyewitnesses.

The teenager was transferred to the hospital for medical treatment, where his condition was described as moderate.

“Over the course of 2020, Israeli security forces killed 27 Palestinians, seven of them minors: one in the Gaza Strip, 23 in the West Bank [including East Jerusalem] and three inside Israel,” Human Rights group B’tselem reported.

In at least 11 of the 16 killings investigated by B’Tselem in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinians “posed no threat to the lives of the forces” or any other person at the time they were shot.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)