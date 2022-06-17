Ahmed Manasra’s Psychological Health in Danger, Warns Defense Team

Palestinian prisoner Ahmed Manasra failed to communicate with his lawyer who visited him today to examine his psychological health condition at Ramla Prison Hospital, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to WAFA, lawyer Khaled Zabarka said that 21-year-old Manasra did not communicate visually or verbally and displayed serious signs of illness and general exhaustion.

"In light of this, the defense team submitted an urgent request to the Israeli Prison Authority to release the young prisoner Manasra immediately due to the deterioration in his psychological health condition." Article from @WAFANewsEnglish https://t.co/KhHl5zvVD0 pic.twitter.com/ox2srJX2mD — Palestine Deep Dive (@PDeepdive) June 17, 2022

Moreover, traces of wounds appeared along the left side of his arm down to his wrist, as well as on his right arm.

The psychological team following Manasra’s case with the defense team expressed concern regarding his psychological state due to the violence, isolation and oppression he is subjected to in Israeli prisons.

As a result, the defense team submitted an urgent request to the Israel Prison Authority to release Manasra immediately, stressing that the young man – who was detained as a minor – requires professional diagnosis, treatment with appropriate medications and an end to his isolation.

The Israel Prison Service on Monday transferred Palestinian prisoner Ahmed Manasra to the Ramle Prison Hospital after his mental health deteriorated. For more updates visit https://t.co/GCc05voG02 pic.twitter.com/b7zcH4TkWI — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 17, 2022

It stated that it held the Israeli occupation responsible for “the deterioration in Ahmed’s physiological condition in particular and his health in general,” adding that “a disregard of Ahmed’s health condition could lead to a serious psychological setback.”

Manasra has been unlawfully detained for seven years by the Israeli occupation under horrific circumstances and is currently suffering from serious mental health issues.

Palestinian Centre for Human Rights is Concerned Over Deterioration of Prisoner #Ahmed_Manasra’s Health Condition

https://t.co/BS32ESpjfQ#FreeAhmadManasra pic.twitter.com/tYsr4hwwF5 — Palestinian Centre for Human Rights – PCHR (@pchrgaza) June 16, 2022

He was arrested at just 13 and violently interrogated without a lawyer or his parents present.

Last month, the Israel Prison Service (IPS) filed a request to the Beersheba District Court requesting the extension of his solitary confinement.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)