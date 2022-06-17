Ahmed Manasra’s Psychological Health in Danger, Warns Defense Team

June 17, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian prisoner Ahmed Manasra. (Photo: via Social Media)

Palestinian prisoner Ahmed Manasra failed to communicate with his lawyer who visited him today to examine his psychological health condition at Ramla Prison Hospital, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to WAFA, lawyer Khaled Zabarka said that 21-year-old Manasra did not communicate visually or verbally and displayed serious signs of illness and general exhaustion.

Moreover, traces of wounds appeared along the left side of his arm down to his wrist, as well as on his right arm.

The psychological team following Manasra’s case with the defense team expressed concern regarding his psychological state due to the violence, isolation and oppression he is subjected to in Israeli prisons.

As a result, the defense team submitted an urgent request to the Israel Prison Authority to release Manasra immediately, stressing that the young man – who was detained as a minor – requires professional diagnosis, treatment with appropriate medications and an end to his isolation.

It stated that it held the Israeli occupation responsible for “the deterioration in Ahmed’s physiological condition in particular and his health in general,” adding that “a disregard of Ahmed’s health condition could lead to a serious psychological setback.”

Manasra has been unlawfully detained for seven years by the Israeli occupation under horrific circumstances and is currently suffering from serious mental health issues.

He was arrested at just 13 and violently interrogated without a lawyer or his parents present.

Last month, the Israel Prison Service (IPS) filed a request to the Beersheba District Court requesting the extension of his solitary confinement.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*