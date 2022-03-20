Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian Youth in Hebron

March 20, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Violent clashes erupted in the Palestinian city of Al-Khalil - Hebron. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces shot and injured a Palestinian youth with rubber-coated metal bullets on Sunday, during clashes that broke out in the city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Security sources told WAFA that clashes broke out between Palestinian youth and Israeli soldiers stationed at the military checkpoint at the entrance to al-Shuhada Street.

Israeli soldiers fired rubber-coated steel bullets towards Palestinian residents, shooting and injuring a youth in his leg.

Israeli human rights group B’tselem has documented instances in which Israeli forces have fired rubber-coated metal bullets at a closer range than that permitted by the regulations, making it potentially lethal.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*