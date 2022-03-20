Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian Youth in Hebron

Israeli forces shot and injured a Palestinian youth with rubber-coated metal bullets on Sunday, during clashes that broke out in the city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Security sources told WAFA that clashes broke out between Palestinian youth and Israeli soldiers stationed at the military checkpoint at the entrance to al-Shuhada Street.

Stones against bullets !! Clashes in the center of the occupied city of Hebron today.#FreePalestine#SahabatPalestina_ID pic.twitter.com/ZkAvyrKfYs — ❀ 𝑀𝑦 𝑛𝑎𝑚𝑒 𝑖𝑠 𝑇 ❀ (@Just__T__06) March 19, 2022

Israeli soldiers fired rubber-coated steel bullets towards Palestinian residents, shooting and injuring a youth in his leg.

Israeli human rights group B’tselem has documented instances in which Israeli forces have fired rubber-coated metal bullets at a closer range than that permitted by the regulations, making it potentially lethal.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)