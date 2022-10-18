WATCH: Israeli Soldier Filmed Firing Gun at Palestinian Homes near Nablus

An Israeli soldier was captured on camera firing a gun at Palestinian homes near Nablus in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, The New Arab reported.

The soldier told superiors he stepped out of his car and fired at houses in Hawara village after a stone was thrown at the vehicle as he was departing for leave for a Jewish religious festival, according to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

The Israeli military is allegedly looking into the matter.

חייל צה"ל במהלך חופשה מהבסיס מרסס בתים בחווארה בטענה שנזרקה לעברו אבן. pic.twitter.com/Nv1dNOarpx — yaniv kubovich יניב קובוביץ (@yanivkub) October 16, 2022

Eyewitnesses reported that this comes after Jewish settlers on Thursday chucked stones at Palestinian cars near Hawara and set a vehicle and café alight under military protection.

“Everyone turns a blind eye to what’s happening in the area with the settlers, but nationalistic crimes by Jews in the areas are escalating and may lead to a situation that everyone fears,” Haaretz quoted a security source as saying.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)