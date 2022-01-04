Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian Youth near Hebron

A Palestinian youth was shot and injured on Tuesday evening with live ammunition during clashes that erupted with Israeli forces at the entrance to the al-Fawwar refugee camp, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Palestinian security sources told WAFA that clashes broke out after the Israeli army closed the metal gate erected on the road between the town of Dura and al-Fawwar refugee camp.

Hundreds of students take part in a protest at Birzeit University campus in the occupied West Bank to express their support for prisoner Hisham Abu Hawwash.

Hawwash has been on hunger strike for 140 days in protest of his detention without charge or trial by Israel.#FreeHisham pic.twitter.com/ybjfxbcrMy — Palestine Electronic Forces (@PEFMISSIONS) January 3, 2022

A youth was shot in the thigh with live fire and transferred to hospital, where his condition was described as moderate.

Protests erupted in the West Bank and Gaza in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners Hisham abu Hawwash, who has been on a hunger strike for 141 days in protest against his administrative detention.

According to Israeli human rights group B’tselem, Israeli open-fire policies have so far “failed to prevent the killing of thousands of Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip – partly because they are repeatedly violated, sometimes on the orders of senior ranking officers or with their consent.”

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)