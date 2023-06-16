Israeli Occupation Forces Injure Two Palestinians, Including Journalist, near Hebron

June 16, 2023 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Palestinian photojournalist Ehab 'Allami was shot and injured in Beit Ummar while covering an Israeli military raid. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces shot and injured two Palestinians, including a photojournalist, on Friday, in the town of Beit Ummar, north of the occupied West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Mohammad Awad, a local activist, told WAFA that the Israeli occupation forces barged their way into the Asida area of the town, triggering confrontations.

The gun-toting soldiers opened gunfire toward Palestinians and showered them with volleys of tear gas canisters, hitting two with live ammunition in the thigh.

The two casualties were rushed to the hospital for urgent treatment. One of them was identified as the photojournalist Ehab ‘Allami, who was covering the raid.

Awad added that dozens of people suffered tear gas suffocation. They were treated at the scene.

(WAFA, PC)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*