Israeli Occupation Forces Injure Two Palestinians, Including Journalist, near Hebron

Israeli forces shot and injured two Palestinians, including a photojournalist, on Friday, in the town of Beit Ummar, north of the occupied West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Mohammad Awad, a local activist, told WAFA that the Israeli occupation forces barged their way into the Asida area of the town, triggering confrontations.

Scenes from the Israeli military raid in Beit Ummar, near Hebron. pic.twitter.com/t9QDZdeF62 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 16, 2023

The gun-toting soldiers opened gunfire toward Palestinians and showered them with volleys of tear gas canisters, hitting two with live ammunition in the thigh.

The two casualties were rushed to the hospital for urgent treatment. One of them was identified as the photojournalist Ehab ‘Allami, who was covering the raid.

Awad added that dozens of people suffered tear gas suffocation. They were treated at the scene.

(WAFA, PC)