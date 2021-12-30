Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Three Palestinians in East Jerusalem

Three Palestinians were shot and injured Wednesday night by live bullets, during an Israeli army raid in the Kufr Aqab neighborhood of East Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

At least three Palestinians wounded, one critically, in confrontations that erupted with Israeli forces that stormed a gym to arrest two Palestinians in KufrAqab. — Rania Zabaneh (@RZabaneh) December 29, 2021

The Ministry of Health said a Palestinian from Qalandia refugee camp, north of Jerusalem, was brought to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah in critical condition with a bullet wound in the belly and was immediately admitted to surgery.

Two others were also brought to the hospital also with bullet wounds to the lower limbs, the Ministry added.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli soldiers raided a clubhouse in Kufr Aqab, a Palestinian neighborhood north of Jerusalem located beyond Israel’s apartheid barrier that surrounds Jerusalem, in an arrest operation.

Residents clashed with the soldiers who used live fire to disperse them causing the three injuries. Two people were also detained.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)