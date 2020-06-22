Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Vehicles on West Bank Roads

Jewish settlers today attacked Palestinian vehicles traveling on roads in the north of the West Bank, causing damage but no injuries, according to Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Local activist Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors settlement activities in the northern West Bank, told WAFA that settlers hurled stones at Palestinian vehicles driving along the road connecting the West Bank cities of Nablus and Jenin but without causing any injuries.

Killing Tariq: Why We Must Rethink the Roots of Jewish Settlers Violence

by Ramzy Baroud / July 24th, 2019https://t.co/lgbLAHeoFw pic.twitter.com/FiOQ7tUQbq — Grinchy, Paula J (@GrinchyPJ) July 27, 2019

Daghlas said that Jewish settlers, under Israeli army protection, set up few days ago a mobile home in the evacuated settlement of Homesh, which is often a prelude to building a new settlement.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Soci