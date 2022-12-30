Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Young Palestinian Man near Nablus

A young Palestinian man was shot and injured on Friday, during an Israeli army raid in the village of Osrin, south of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ahmad Jibril, the head of the Palestinian Red Crescent Emergency and Ambulance Department, said that a Palestinian man was struck with a rubber-coated steel bullet, and several others suffocated by the tear gas fired by the Israeli army. They were all treated at the scene.

Earlier today, Palestinians in Osrin took part in the funeral procession of 23-year-old Palestinian Ammar Mefleh, who was killed by an Israeli soldier in the town of Huwwara, in the West Bank province of Nablus, and whose body was released on Thursday, after being withheld by Israel for 27 days.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)