Not Ordinary Guerilla Warfare – Resistance Roundup – Day 230

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The operation lasted for hours, suggesting that resistance tactics are not only confined to the hit-and-run stratagem known in typical guerilla warfare.

Palestinian Resistance groups often refer to complex operations when describing multi-layered operations targeting Israeli occupation soldiers in Gaza.

One example of a major ‘complex operation’ was communicated through a resistance video shared on the Resistance News Network Telegram channel on Thursday.

It started with a ‘tight’ ambush against an Israeli force in the northern town of Beit Hanoun, followed by the detonation of a Shuath device, and finally the sniping of three soldiers.

The operation lasted for hours, suggesting that resistance tactics are not only confined to the hit-and-run stratagem known in typical guerilla warfare.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombarded enemy forces infiltrating the vicinity of Salah Al-Din Gate, south of the city of Rafah, using mortar shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades target 3 Zionist Merkava 4 tanks with Al-Yassin 105 shells in the vicinity of Habboub Building and Girls’ Schools Street in Jabalia Camp in the northern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombard enemy soldiers and vehicles in the vicinity of Salah Al-Din Gate, south of the city of Rafah, with mortar shells. “Al-Qassam fighters blew up a booby-trapped tunnel entrance against a Zionist infantry force, causing its members to be killed and wounded, in Beit Hanoun, in the north of the Gaza Strip. “Watch: A Zionist special force was targeted after it was lured into a prior ambush and left a rescue force between dead and wounded, north of Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip.

Watch: A Zionist special force was targeted after it was lured into a prior ambush and left a rescue force between dead and wounded, north of Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip. —

Translation Notes:

0:26 – At dawn on Tuesday, 22/5/2024, the fighters of Al-Qassam carried out a… pic.twitter.com/z5OB8rJjJv — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 23, 2024

“Translation Notes: 0:26 – At dawn on Tuesday, 22/5/2024, the fighters of Al-Qassam carried out a complex operation, setting up a tight ambush against a Zionist special force that penetrated north of Beit Hanoun. The fighters detonated a Ra’adiya explosive device in the infantry force, a Shuath explosive device in the rescue force, and after 6 hours, after additional forces advanced to evacuate the dead and wounded, the fighters sniped 3 soldiers, including a senior officer, achieving a direct hit. 0:35 – The advancement of an unhandled armored force. 1:00 – The advancement of the infantry force toward the ambush. 1:33 – The moment the explosive device was detonated in the force with the throwing of hand-grenades at it. 1:50 – As a result of the operation, the enemy army withdrew its forces from the entire axis, leaving only a unit to aid the soldiers of the site under the command of a senior officer. 2:03 – Detonating a Shuath explosive on the rescue force. 2:12 – The advancement of soldiers and vehicles to evacuate the dead and wounded. 2:28 – A crew dedicated to collecting the remains and belongings of soldiers. 2:41 – After 6 hours of keeping the Zionist force under fire, the fighters sniped an officer and two of his aides. 2:52 – And Gaza will remain a graveyard for invaders.”

Al-Quds Brigades

“We bombarded an enemy vehicle maintenance position east of the Central Governorate with a 107mm rockets barrage, achieving direct hits. “We bombarded with a barrage of regular 60mm caliber mortar shells the military gatherings and vehicles infiltrating southeast of Rafah. “We bombed with a barrage of mortar shells a gathering of enemy vehicles and soldiers east of Jabalia camp. “We bombarded a position of Zionist enemy soldiers on the supply line on the Netzarim axis, south of Gaza City with mortar shells.

“We bombed soldiers and vehicles infiltrating the area around Salah Al-Din Gate south of Rafah city with a barrage of standard 60 caliber mortar shells. “We bombarded enemy military gatherings and vehicles invading the vicinity of Salah Al-Din Gate south of Rafah with heavy-caliber mortar shells. “Our fighters sniped a Zionist soldier southwest of Gaza on the Netzarim axis this afternoon. “In cooperation with the Omar Al-Qasim Forces, we targeted a Zionist Merkava tank with a tandem shell near the Aisha Mosque in Jabalia Camp.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombed the newly established headquarters of the 91st Brigade at the Eilit base with dozens of Katyusha rockets. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:30 PM on Thursday, 23-05-2024, targeted the spy equipment at the Metulla site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 02:30 PM on Thursday, 23-05-2024, targeted the spy equipment in the Al-Rahib site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombed, on Thursday 23-05-2024, the headquarters of the Sahel Battalion of the 769th Brigade at the Beit Hillel base with dozens of Katyusha and Falaq rockets.

Israeli air defenses were activated over Eilat in southern Israel, moments ago, without sounding sirens. pic.twitter.com/kG5htyEMSa — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 23, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 16:55 on Thursday, 23-05-2024, targeted the Al-Marj site with artillery shells. “After monitoring and tracking the enemy forces in the Shtula forest and observing a Merkava tank assaulting our safe people and villages, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 16:55 on Thursday, 23-05-2024, ambushed and targeted it with a guided missile, hitting it directly and destroying it, leaving the crew killed and wounded. “In response to the assassination carried out by the Zionist enemy in Kfar Dajjal, and the injury and terrorization of children, on Thursday 23-05-2024, the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack using attack drones targeting the headquarters of the 769th Brigade in the Kiryat Shmona barracks, the officers’ offices, and the communications company’s building. The targets were hit with precision. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 19:20 on Thursday, 23-05-2024, targeted the Zebdine site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)