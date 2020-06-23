Israeli Forces Shoot, Kill Palestinian at Major Checkpoint near Jerusalem (VIDEO)

Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man at a major military checkpoint, near the West Bank city of Bethlehem, according to security sources.

Ahmad Erekat, 34, was on his way to pick up his mother and siblings from a Bethlehem salon, to attend his sister’s wedding.

This Palestinian man was shot and seriously injured by Israeli troops, and was left to bleed on the ground helplessly until he died. The incident took place today at the Container checkpoint, near Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.#PalestinianLivesMatter#فلسطين#بيت_لحم pic.twitter.com/x39k4uM0Y8 — ابراهيم أبوشوره (@abushura114) June 23, 2020

Israeli military sources said that Erekat was shot after he allegedly attempted to carry out a car-ramming attack. However, no Israeli soldiers were injured.

Video footages show that Israeli soldiers prevented Palestinian medical personnel from approaching the man, was left to bleed, as confirmed by Director of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Bethlehem.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)