Israeli Forces Shoot, Kill Palestinian at Major Checkpoint near Jerusalem (VIDEO)

June 23, 2020 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Ahmad Erekat, 34, was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers at a military checkpoint near Jerusalem. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man at a major military checkpoint, near the West Bank city of Bethlehem, according to security sources.

Ahmad Erekat, 34, was on his way to pick up his mother and siblings from a Bethlehem salon, to attend his sister’s wedding.

Israeli military sources said that Erekat was shot after he allegedly attempted to carry out a car-ramming attack. However, no Israeli soldiers were injured.

Video footages show that Israeli soldiers prevented Palestinian medical personnel from approaching the man, was left to bleed, as confirmed by Director of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Bethlehem.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

