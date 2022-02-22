Israeli Forces Shoot, Kill Palestinian Boy near Bethlehem

Israeli soldiers shot and killed on Tuesday night a 14-year-old boy in the town of al-Khader, near the southern West Bank city of Bethlehem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Mohammad Shehadeh was shot and critically wounded during confrontations between Israeli soldiers who raided the town, local activist Ahmad Salah told WAFA.

Israeli soldiers have killed a 14-year-old Palestinian boy an hour ago in the town of Al-Khodr near Bethlehem. There simply is no justification for murdering children. It wasn’t ok in apartheid South Africa, and it is not ok in apartheid Israel. @EyeonPalestine4 pic.twitter.com/mYkvpt9JpX — Ahmed Eldin | أحمد شهاب الدين (@ASE) February 22, 2022

Salah said that Israeli soldiers opened live fire at the Palestinians injuring Shehadeh before detaining him. The soldiers also prevented Palestinian ambulances from reaching him.

The Ministry of Health later communicated that Shehadeh has died of his wounds.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)