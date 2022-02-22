Israeli Forces Shoot, Kill Palestinian Boy near Bethlehem

Mohammad Shehadeh, 14, was killed by Israeli soldiers near Bethlehem. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli soldiers shot and killed on Tuesday night a 14-year-old boy in the town of al-Khader, near the southern West Bank city of Bethlehem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Mohammad Shehadeh was shot and critically wounded during confrontations between Israeli soldiers who raided the town, local activist Ahmad Salah told WAFA.

Salah said that Israeli soldiers opened live fire at the Palestinians injuring Shehadeh before detaining him. The soldiers also prevented Palestinian ambulances from reaching him.

The Ministry of Health later communicated that Shehadeh has died of his wounds.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

