Former Intelligence, Army Chiefs Urge Israel to Prepare for Military Action against Iran

A number of former Israeli intelligence and army chiefs have urged Israel to prepare for possible military action against Iran, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

Former Head of the Israeli Defense Ministry’s Political-Military Affairs Bureau Amos Gilad and former National Security Adviser Major General Yaakov Amidror said that Israel should prepare to protect itself as efforts to prevent the nuclear deal will yield no results.

.@gantzbe — an accused war criminal for an apartheid state — made Israel's case on Iran in the US https://t.co/AHOhlyf211 — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) August 29, 2022

According to Israel Hayom, Gilad said:

“The Iranian threat is a major strategic threat to the State of Israel. It should be understood that this is not just a vision, but that the Iranians are investing enormous efforts into developing threatening capabilities.”

For his part, Amidror criticized the deal saying that “the diplomatic options were exhausted after the Americans decided to pursue an agreement at almost any cost.”

He added: “I don’t see any way that does not involve force to convince the Iranians, because Iran does not stop under any diplomatic or economic pressure. This requires us to ensure that we are prepared for a military option.”

