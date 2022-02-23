WATCH: Right-Wing Lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir Returns to Provoke in Sheikh Jarrah

Less than 24 hours after an Israeli court has frozen an order to evict the Palestinian Salem family from its home in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, Israeli right-wing politician Itamar Bin Gvir returned to the neighborhood to incite against its residents and provoke violence, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

On Tuesday, an Israeli court froze the eviction order of the Salem family that was supposed to take effect next month following an appeal by the family.

In a proactive step, far-right Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir has stormed Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied Jerusalem.#SaveSheikhJarrah pic.twitter.com/uU4KXRTAzY — AlQastal News (@QastalNewsEn) February 23, 2022

The eviction order that was intended to hand the family’s home and land to Jewish settlers provoked widespread protests in the neighborhood, aggravated as well by the presence of Ben Gvir at the doorstep of the Salem family where he set up a makeshift office last week.

Palestinian residents of the neighborhood and supporters kept a vigil to protect the Salem family against attacks by illegal Jewish settlers and were often confronted and abused by Israeli police.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)