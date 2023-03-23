Israeli Forces Shoot, Kill Young Palestinian Man near Tulkarm

Israeli occupation forces killed a young Palestinian man on Thursday morning during an Israeli army raid and siege of his house in the village of Izbat Shoufa, near Tulkarm, the official news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that Amir Imar Abu Khadijeh, 25, was hit by a bullet in the head that led to a complete laceration of the skull. He was brought to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Murad Droubi, a local activist, said that a large Israeli army force raided the village, closed its main entrance, and prevented the movement of people and cars while surrounding a house in the village.

Eyewitnesses said gunfire was heard during the siege of the house that resulted in the killing of Abu Khadijeh.

The Israeli occupation forces have killed 90 Palestinians since the beginning of the year, including 17 minors, two elderly men, and one woman.

