Israeli Army Attacks Palestinian Hospital during Military Raid in Ramallah

March 23, 2023 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli soldiers in occupied West Bank. (Photo: via WAFA)

Several patients in a Ramallah hospital were exposed to tear gas during an Israeli army raid at a refugee camp near the medical compound on Tuesday, the official news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA reported that an Israeli army convoy “stormed” the Qadoura refugee camp and conducted a house search of a former Palestinian prisoner.

Confrontations between the raiding force and young Palestinians ensued.

According to WAFA, the Israeli army fired volleys of tear gas canisters directly at the medical compound. As a result, patients in several wards, including the cardiology, cardiothoracic and pediatric, were exposed, the report added.

Palestinian health Minister Mai al-Kaila appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross and diplomatic missions to visit the medical complex and to “rein in” the Israeli attacks against Palestinian hospitals and medical personnel.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society has often registered complaints against the Israeli army for “violations” towards its staff, including physical attacks on its medics and obstructing fieldwork.

(The New Arab, PC)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*