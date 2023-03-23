Israeli Army Attacks Palestinian Hospital during Military Raid in Ramallah

Several patients in a Ramallah hospital were exposed to tear gas during an Israeli army raid at a refugee camp near the medical compound on Tuesday, the official news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA reported that an Israeli army convoy “stormed” the Qadoura refugee camp and conducted a house search of a former Palestinian prisoner.

Confrontations between the raiding force and young Palestinians ensued.

According to WAFA, the Israeli army fired volleys of tear gas canisters directly at the medical compound. As a result, patients in several wards, including the cardiology, cardiothoracic and pediatric, were exposed, the report added.

Palestinian health Minister Mai al-Kaila appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross and diplomatic missions to visit the medical complex and to “rein in” the Israeli attacks against Palestinian hospitals and medical personnel.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society has often registered complaints against the Israeli army for “violations” towards its staff, including physical attacks on its medics and obstructing fieldwork.

(The New Arab, PC)