WATCH: Israeli Warplanes Attack Several Locations in the Gaza Strip

Israeli warplanes on Saturday morning attacked several locations in different parts of the besieged Gaza Strip causing heavy damage but no injuries, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said Israeli warplanes fired 10 missiles at a location near a tourist resort in Sheikh Ijjileen, southwest of Gaza City in the north of the Gaza Strip, causing serious damage to houses in its vicinity. Heavy smoke was seen coming out from the area of the attack.

Just captured this video of the Israeli bombing of Gaza at the moment #GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/lukaRBxmBd — Muhammad Smiry (@MuhammadSmiry) July 16, 2022

Warplanes also fired two missiles at another location west of the Nusseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, damaging homes nearby.

Israel claims the attacks came in retaliation for firing rockets from Gaza into southern Israel.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

