Palestine Holds First Leg of Handball Final despite Israeli Restrictions (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestine National Super Competition of handball was held in the Sa’ed Sayel Stadium in Gaza City. The first of two matches brought the Nuseirat Services team, in yellow uniforms, and ‘Azun Club, in green, together in a heated match, which was won by Nuseirat 32 to 27.

As is often the case in games involving West Bank and Gaza teams, eight players of ‘Azun were prevented from entering Gaza by the Isreali occupation.

The second leg of the match was scheduled to take place in the West Bank. However, the Israeli occupation authorities have decided to block all the Gaza players from entering the West Bank, leading the Palestinian Union of Handball to meet and later decide that the final cup match will also take place today in the same stadium in Gaza.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)