Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Woman, Detain 15-Year-Old in Jenin

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army’s assault on the city of Jenin and its camp entered its first month on Wednesday, which has so far resulted in the killing of 26 Palestinians and dozens injured.

A Palestinian woman was shot and injured by Israeli occupation forces at the entrance to the Jenin refugee camp on Wednesday where an ongoing military offensive has been ongoing for one month.

On Tuesday, occupation forces detained a 15-year-old Palestinian youth, Karim Jarrar, from his home in Jenin, in the northern West Bank.

The occupation forces arrest “Karim Jarrar” from his home in #Jenin. He is known for helping patients and their caretakers, fulfilling their needs using his bicycle, according to testimonies from local citizens. https://t.co/5y5MfgihXU — yara (@_yarahere) February 19, 2025

The young boy’s father said that the soldiers stormed the house and subjected his family to interrogation for several hours, then arrested Karim and took him to an unknown destination. He said he held the occupation authorities fully responsible for his son’s safety.

The youth became known last August when he used his bicycle to provide assistance to patients and their companions at Jenin Governmental Hospital, which suffered a siege as a result of an Israeli military operation.

For the 30th consecutive day, Israeli occupation forces continue their aggression in Jenin city and its camp in the occupied West Bank, amid the expulsion of Palestinians from their homes and the razing of houses and infrastructure in the area. pic.twitter.com/rs80DmQS0d — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 19, 2025

He would use his bike to break through the blockade and bring them whatever they required from the nearest store that was still open, WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said a 50-year-old woman was injured in the chest by live ammunition fired by the occupation forces at the western entrance to Jenin camp, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Thousands Displaced

On Tuesday, Israeli forces detained two children in the vicinity of Yahya Ayyash roundabout, while two young men were detained earlier from the city of Jenin.

Jenin Refugee Camp | Displaced families are trying to return to their homes after 30 days of displacement amid the ongoing Israeli offensive, but the Israeli occupation forces are threatening to open fire on anyone who comes near. pic.twitter.com/izNiotiOtA — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 19, 2025

Jenin Mayor Muhammad Jarrar said in a statement cited by WAFA that after nearly a month of ongoing aggression, Jenin camp has become mostly emptied of residents.

According to the Jenin camp media committee, the occupation left nearly 3,000 families in Jenin camp without shelter, after destroying their homes and property, and burning a number of other homes.

The occupation forces closed the entrances to Jenin camp with earth mounds, while the soldiers stationed at the entrance to the camp fired live bullets at residents.

Tulkarm

The Israeli army has completely destroyed some 50 homes and 280 shops in the Tulkarm refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank as part of its ongoing military operation in the occupied northern West Bank, a Palestinian official told the Anadolu news agency.

Tulkarem Deputy Governor Faisal Salama said the Israeli army is “working to reshape the features and geography of the Tulkarem camp through extensive demolition of Palestinian properties.”

📢 Popular Committee for Tulkarm Camp Services: For the 24th day, the occupation continues to burn and destroy homes in Tulkarm camps, forcing 90% of residents to flee. Now, homes are being mapped for demolition to make way for new roads, with destruction spreading to adjacent… pic.twitter.com/u9d6skeQAT — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 19, 2025

He added that what’s happening in the camp is “a systematic occupation plan, through which new roads are opened on the ruins of the buildings.”

Salama described the Israel’s action as “a massacre and an illegal plan carried out amid Arab and international silence.”

“We are living in tragic conditions and a real catastrophe that has targeted women, children, the elderly, and everything,” the Palestinian official said, adding that only 50 families are still in the camp amid a lack of water and electricity.

On Tuesday, the Israeli army destroyed 16 homes in the Tulkarem refugee camp, the largest demolition operation in the occupied West Bank since last month.

Settler Attacks

On Wednesday afternoon, huge hordes of illegal Jewish settlers stormed the Ramin Plain, east of Tulkarm, WAFA reported.

The settlers arrived in vehicles from the illegal colony of Shavei Shomron, built on Palestinian lands northwest of Nablus, and spread out in the plain, during which they fired heavy live ammunition, the report noted.

The Israeli illegal settlers attacked again the village of sosya in Masafer Yatta. They terrorized the people in the Palestinian village and burned several cars. pic.twitter.com/6zHmH2HZX4 — Mustafa Barghouti @Mustafa_Barghouti (@MustafaBarghou1) February 18, 2025

Ramin Plain area is exposed to repeated attacks by settlers, who seized a large area of ​​the lands, allowing their livestock to graze, it added. They also assaulted farmers while they were on their lands, forcing them off at gunpoint.

Students Attacked in Nablus

Israeli occupation forces on Wednesday attacked dozens of Palestinian students from Al-Lubban Al-Sharqiya, south of Nablus.

WAFA reported that the occupation soldiers pursued the students, and threw sound bombs at them, forcing them out of a bus that was transporting them. They were then interrogated before closing the Khallet Zeina road north of the village. The soldiers further prevented the students from returning to their homes.

No child should ever face gunfire on their way home from school! In #Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian students were shot and wounded by Israeli forces as they fled in terror from their schools. pic.twitter.com/eoaj5nwtOl — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) February 17, 2025

Also on Wednesday, Israeli occupation forces assaulted six Palestinians as they attempted to pass through the Beit Furik Israeli military checkpoint, according to WAFA.

The soldiers detained the six before subjecting them to brutal beatings.

This recent attack is part of a recurring pattern, as multiple Palestinians have been subjected to similar assaults at the same checkpoint over the past week alone, WAFA reported.

Positioned at the eastern entrance to Nablus, the Beit Furik checkpoint is an obstacle in the daily lives of roughly 25,000 residents of the nearby towns of Beit Furik and Beit Dajan, the report added. The checkpoint is notorious for its severe congestion, forcing Palestinians to endure prolonged delays that stretch for hours.

30 Palestinians Detained

Israeli occupation forces also launched a detention campaign on Tuesday evening that lasted into the early hours of Wednesday.

At least 30 Palestinians, including children and former prisoners, were detained.

Breaking | Israeli occupation forces abuse Palestinian youths at Beit Furik checkpoint, east of Nablus in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/u96fqzD2Wq — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 19, 2025

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) and the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs said that the occupation continues its onslaught in the Jenin and Tulkarm governorates for weeks, which is accompanied by ongoing detentions and field investigations.

Meanwhile, the number of detentions in Jenin and its camp since the beginning of the aggression has reached 175, while in Tulkarm and its camps, the total detained has reached at least 150, including those who were detained and later released, WAFA reported.

Ramallah

Israeli occupation authorities decided on Wednesday to demolish the homes of the families of two detainees – Hayel Daif Allah from the town of Rafat, northwest of Jerusalem, and Ahmed Al-Haimouni from Hebron (Al-Khalil).

The Israeli Supreme Court rejected the petition submitted by the family of Daif Allah, who has been detained since September 2024, against the decision to demolish the family home. They were given a deadline to empty the house by February 26, 2025.

The occupation also decided to demolish the home of the family of Al-Haimouni, who has been detained since October 1, 2024.

The International Court of Justice declared in July 2024 that Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian land was “illegal” and mandated the dismantling of settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

(PC, Anadolu, WAFA)