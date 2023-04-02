Israeli Forces Storm Palestinian Stadium, Fire Teargas during Cup Final

Israeli forces stormed a stadium in Jerusalem governorate on Thursday evening during a cup final game between Jabal Al-Mukaber and Balata FC, firing teargas onto the pitch and into the stands, Palestinian media reported.

Two Israeli armored vehicles entered the stadium at halftime during the final between the West Bank Premier League teams, causing the second half of the game to be suspended for over an hour as fans and players were treated.

“The gas seeped into the dressing room and players were choking, with some fainting”, said Balata captain Saed Abu Saleem, according to a recent tweet from the Palestinian Football Association.

“Explosions could still be heard in the background throughout and after the game,” tweeted the Association. Rami Hamadi, the goalkeeper for Jabal Al Mukaber, also had to be treated in the second half after inhaling tear gas.

Despite the attack and the hour delay to the second half of the match, Jabal Al Mukaber went on to win the Yasser Arafat Cup with a 1-0 victory.

Sammir Issa, Jabal Al Mukaber’s manager, said he had dedicated the win to Abu Khadija, who has been detained by Israel without charge for the past three weeks.

In separate developments on Thursday, FIFA stripped Indonesia’s hosting of the U-20 World Cup, following protests by Indonesian authorities and citizens against Israel’s participation in the tournament.

(The New Arab, PC)