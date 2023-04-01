BREAKING: Palestinian Killed, Three Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Alleged Ramming Attack near Hebron

Three Israeli soldiers were wounded in a car ramming attack near the Gush Etzion settlement complex. (Photo: Palestinian media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Three Israeli soldiers were wounded in a car ramming attack near the Gush Etzion settlement complex on Saturday evening, Israeli Channel 12 reported.

Israeli military radio said that two of its soldiers were seriously injured while a third sustained moderate injuries in the attack. 

The alleged attacker, who was reportedly killed by Israeli occupation soldiers, is believed to have served as an officer in the Palestinian Authority intelligence services, Al Jazeera reported. 

The Palestinian news agency WAFA also reported on the story. Citing eyewitness accounts, WAFA said that an unnamed Palestinian young man was shot while driving his car near the town of Beit Ummar, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), and that Palestinian ambulances were not allowed to provide him with emergency medical attention. 

The Gush Etzion settlement complex is a large illegal settlement zone located between the occupied Palestinian cities of Bethlehem and Hebron in the West Bank. 

(The Palestine Chronicle)

