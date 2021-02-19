At least two Palestinians were injured from military gunfire today as Israeli forces suppressed anti-settlement protests throughout the West Bank.

In the village of Beit Dajan, east of Nablus city, Israeli forces violently dispersed hundreds of participants in the peaceful rally called for to defend Palestinian-owned land threatened with confiscation.

Israeli Army Brutally Attack Nonviolent Protesters near Nablus Israeli forces today attacked hundreds of Palestinian protesters taking part in a nonviolent event in the village of Beit Dajan, near Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA. — stuartmatthews (@stujmatthews) February 17, 2021

Israeli soldiers opened fire toward the participants, hitting one with a rubber-coated steel bullet in the foot.

Beit Dajan has become a scene for weekly protests against the Israeli authorities’ move to construct new illegal Jewish settlements and expand existing ones at the expense of Palestinian territory.

Another Palestinian was injured today as Israeli occupation forces attacked dozens of activists holding a weekly protest against Jewish settlement construction in the village of Kafr Qaddum, near the city of Qalqilia in the occupied West Bank.

Despite bad rainy weather, clashes broke out today between #Palestinian protesters and Israeli occupation forces in the village of Kafr Qaddum in the occupied West Bank, today. pic.twitter.com/m22OvHk8l1 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 19, 2021

Morad Shtewi, coordinator of the popular resistance in the village, said Israeli soldiers fired rubber-coated rounds, sponge grenades, and teargas at the protesters, injuring one of them with a sponge grenade and causing many cases of suffocation from gas inhalation.

Shtewi added that two of the wounded were moved to a nearby hospital for medical treatment after being injured in the head and back respectively.

The injured were treated at the scene by local medics.

Video | At least one #Palestinian young man was injured today during clashes with Israeli occupation forces in the village of Kafr Qaddum in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/doWWRGFb1h — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 19, 2021

For years, the village of Kafr Qaddum has been at the heart of a national campaign protesting against the illegal settlement activities in the occupied West Bank. Almost every day, clashes erupt between Palestinian protesters and Israeli occupation forces in the village.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)