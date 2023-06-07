Israeli Occupation Forces Injure Six Palestinians near Jericho (VIDEO)

Israeli soldiers in the Occupied West Bank. (Photo: File)

Six Palestinian have been injured on Wednesday by Israeli gunfire during confrontations in the refugee camp of Aqabat Jaber, south of the occupied West Bank city of Jericho, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to medical sources in the Red Crescent, six Palestinians were shot by Israeli forces in the camp. The wounded were all moved to the hospital for treatment.

Israeli forces carried out a wide-scale raid and detention campaign in the camp, where intense confrontations broke out between Palestinian youths and Israeli soldiers.

Israeli occupation troops fired live and rubber bullets as well as toxic gas canisters toward Palestinian civilians and their homes.

