Israeli Forces Suppress Anti-settlement Rally near Nablus

Israeli forces today brutally suppressed an anti-settlement rally in the village of Beit Dajan, east of Nablus city, injuring a number of participants, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Local sources confirmed that a large Israeli military forces, escorting a bulldozer, raided the village to disperse the participants of the rally called for to defend Palestinian-owned land threatened with confiscation to make room for Israeli colonial settlement construction.

Hajj Khairi Hannoun, a resident of the occupied West Bank town of Anabta, was released from Israeli prisons today after one month in jail. Hannoun was filmed last month while an Israeli soldier putting his knee on the his neck during a demonstration in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/imgdtiYeGw — Quds News Network (@Qudsn_en) October 13, 2020

Israeli soldiers fired tear gas canisters and stun grenades towards the participants, causing a number to suffocate, and beat others, including Khairi Hannoun.

Hannoun, 61, made headlines in August after Israeli soldiers beat him and threw him to the ground as he participated in an anti-settlement and land grab protest in Shufa village, south of Tulkarm, while a soldier pressed his knee on his neck while on the ground, a scene reminiscent of the event that led to the death of African-American George Floyd after a police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck while detaining him on May 25 in Minneapolis.

Meanwhile, Israeli soldiers restricted Palestinian movement through the Beit Furik checkpoint, preventing more people from reaching Beit Dajan and taking part in the rally.

Under international law, Jewish settlements constructed in the Occupied Palestinian Territories constitute a violation of international law and are considered illegal.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)