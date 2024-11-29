Israeli Forces Target Gaza Homes – Two Horrific Massacres in Beit Lahia

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli military bombed residential neighborhoods in Gaza on Friday, resulting in the deaths of scores of people, while Palestinian resistance forces targeted Israeli supply lines in the northern part of the Strip.

A medical source informed Al Jazeera that approximately 75 Palestinians, the majority being women and children, were killed on Friday in two separate massacres in Beit Lahia, located in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Civil Defense spokesperson in Gaza stated to Al Jazeera that over 75 individuals were killed in these attacks. However, he emphasized that the Civil Defense has limited information about the situation in northern Gaza due to the ongoing Israeli blockade.

According to Al Jazeera’s correspondent, the massacres targeted the Ahmed and Baba families. Rescue teams and ambulances were unable to access the sites because of restrictions imposed by the occupation forces.

The correspondent further reported that details of the massacres emerged only hours later, as the occupation deliberately barred journalists from reaching the northern Gaza area.

Additionally, Al Jazeera’s correspondent reported that 19 bodies were recovered after Israeli forces withdrew from areas north of the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

In central Gaza, an airstrike on a beach resort west of Deir al-Balah injured eight people.

In northern Gaza, several Palestinians were reported killed or injured following a strike on a house in the Beit Lahia area. Among those killed was the head of the intensive care unit at Kamal Adwan Hospital.

Palestinian sources stated that since last night, Israeli forces have continued to demolish buildings in Beit Lahia and in the Jabaliya camp.

7-year-old Shams Al-Babili suffers from severe injuries caused by shrapnel from an Israeli airstrike in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/ZwMAD0CKTn — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 29, 2024

Since the launch of a large-scale military operation in the northern Gaza Strip on October 5, over 2,300 Palestinians have died, with tens of thousands displaced and entire neighborhoods destroyed.

In a related development, the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad, alongside the Al-Qassam Brigades of Hamas, announced the bombing of Israeli supply lines east of Jabaliya with heavy mortar fire.

Meanwhile, in Gaza City, four Palestinians were killed, and several others injured after strikes targeted houses on Al-Wahda Street and in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood.

In Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, an airstrike on a tent sheltering displaced people killed five people.

The moment Israeli forces targeted ambulances transporting injured victims to Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat refugee camp, injuring a paramedic and several civilians. pic.twitter.com/JLBwuM13Tp — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 29, 2024

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,330 Palestinians have been killed, and 104,933 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)