Israeli Forces Uproot Dozens of Olive Trees near Bethlehem

Israeli occupation force on Sunday evening bulldozed Palestinian-owned land and uprooted dozens of olive trees in the town of al-Khader near Bethlehem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local activist Ahmad Salah told WAFA that Israeli forces bulldozed four dunums of land and uprooted around 95 olive trees belonging o local residents to the south of the town of al-Khader.

Israeli troops bulldoze swathes of privately-owned Palestinian land & uproot almost 100 olive trees in al-Khader town, south of Bethlehem https://t.co/Zmxb5EWrBi — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) June 13, 2022

The destruction of Palestinian olive trees by Israeli soldiers and Jewish settlers has become routine in recent years.

For the Apartheid Wall to be built, tens of thousands of olive trees, some of which were 600-years-old, were uprooted by Israeli bulldozers.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)