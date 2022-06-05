WATCH: Scores of Jewish Settlers Storm Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa

Scores of Jewish settlers, escorted by Israeli forces, broke into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem on Sunday and performed rituals across its courtyards, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses reported that the Israeli police forced Muslim worshipers to stay inside the southern building of the compound.

WAFA correspondent said that scores of Jewish settlers entered the holy site in groups and performed rituals and Talmudic prayers under the protection of Israeli police officers.

A video of Al-Qibli prayer hall where Palestinians are being besieged by occupation forces to secure the Israeli settlers who broke into Al-Aqsa mosque this morning. pic.twitter.com/Muof7KPSC7 — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) June 5, 2022

Dozens of Muslim worshipers, who had been inside the compound since last night, were chased by Israeli police into the southern building and locked down there to secure the provocative visit of the Jewish settlers.

The latest development comes after nearly two months of growing tensions fueled by the increased presence of hardcore Jewish settlers inside Al-Aqsa mosque compound during the past Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)