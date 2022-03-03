Israeli Government Authorizes Right-Wing Israelis to Hold Provocative Rally in Sheikh Jarrah (VIDEOS)

The Israeli government authorized extremist Israelis, headed by right-wing lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir, to hold a provocative rally in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah on Wednesday night, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to eyewitnesses, dozens of right-wing Israelis gathered in the neighborhood around the Salem family home, waving Israeli flags and dancing in the street.

#Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood organize a sit-in, protesting the rally headed by right-wing settler Itamar Ben Gvir in the area, where Israeli settlers waved #Israeli flags and danced in the street. Days of #Palestine pic.twitter.com/32ngfBUODP — DAYS OF PALESTINEᅠ (@DaysOfPal) March 3, 2022

The Palestinian residents and supporters confronted the right-wing settlers as police intervened to remove the Palestinian supporters out of the neighborhood, breaking into homes and forcibly removing them from the area.

The Israeli High Court ruled on Tuesday that four Palestinian residents, whose homes are threatened with takeover by Jewish settlers, can stay in their homes as protected tenants until a decision is made regarding ownership of the homes.

#Israeli police forces attacked and arrested a number of #Palestinians in occupied #Jerusalem. Video: Mohammed El-Kurd pic.twitter.com/peN3bAhu2X — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 3, 2022

The Palestinians have been living in these homes for decades while settler organizations try to evict them under the pretext they own the land the homes were built on in the 1950s. The Palestinians say the settlers have forged documents of ownership.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)