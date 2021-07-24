Israeli Forces Shoot, Kill Palestinian Teenager in West Bank

A Palestinian teenager who was shot and critically wounded yesterday by Israeli soldiers in the village of Nabi Saleh, northwest of Ramallah, has died of his wounds hours later, according to the Ministry of Health.

Mohammad Munir Tamimi, 17, was shot in the stomach and critically wounded when an Israeli army foot patrol opened fire at youth in the village.

Mohammed Tamimi, 17, was shot and killed by US-sponsored Israeli state terror forces today in Nabi Saleh. Who will hold this rogue apartheid state to account? https://t.co/aVg1Y1IQkH — Nora Barrows-Friedman (@norabf) July 24, 2021

Tamimi was rushed to hospital in nearby Salfit city and underwent surgery after he was diagnosed as highly critical.

He later died of his wounds, said the ministry.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)