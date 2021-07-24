Israeli Forces Shoot, Kill Palestinian Teenager in West Bank

July 24, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Mohammad Munir Tamimi, 17, was killed by Israeli forces in West Bank. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian teenager who was shot and critically wounded yesterday by Israeli soldiers in the village of Nabi Saleh, northwest of Ramallah, has died of his wounds hours later, according to the Ministry of Health.

Mohammad Munir Tamimi, 17, was shot in the stomach and critically wounded when an Israeli army foot patrol opened fire at youth in the village.

Tamimi was rushed to hospital in nearby Salfit city and underwent surgery after he was diagnosed as highly critical.

He later died of his wounds, said the ministry.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.