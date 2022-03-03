Jordan Valley ‘Nature Reserve’ to Be Turned into Jewish Settlement

March 3, 2022 Blog, News, Videos
Israeli forces began construction in the occupied Jordan Valley. (Photo: Courtesy of Btselem)

An area in the occupied Jordan Valley, which a few years ago was turned into a nature reserve by Israeli authorities, is in the process of becoming a new settlement, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Mutaz Bisharat, from the Tubas governorate, was quoted by WAFA as saying that Jewish settlers began to set up tents and animal sheds in the Bayyoud area, 400 meters east of Ein al-Hilweh community, in the northern Jordan Valley. The area had been declared as a nature reserve by Israeli occupation authorities, a few years ago.

The setting up of tents and sheds on this land is a prelude to building a new settlement in the area, Bisharat added.

Israel often declares occupied territories as either nature reserves or firing zones to keep Palestinians from developing them while eventually turning these areas into Jewish settlements.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*