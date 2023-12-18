Israeli Government Calls on Families of Captives to Stop Protests

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli government called on the families of Israeli captives being held by the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas in Gaza to stop their protests, Israeli media reported.

According to Al-Jazeera, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that the officer responsible for the detainees’ file in the Israeli government asked the families to stop the protests “because the government is doing everything in its power”.

On Sunday, relatives of Israeli captives organized a protest in the Kirya area of central Tel Aviv, blocking a road near the Israeli Ministry of Defense.

The road was reportedly blocked for a total of 241 seconds, symbolizing the number of captives in Gaza.

Israel’s Channel 12 published footage showing the relatives holding banners and urging the Israeli government to increase efforts to rescue their relatives being held in the Gaza Strip.

📍Tel Aviv Netanyahu said all of Israel was in mourning over the 3 hostages killed by the IOF in Gaza. He lied. Israelis and families of Israeli hostages are holding huge protests against Netanyahu. pic.twitter.com/JLFdISMite — Khalissee (@Kahlissee) December 17, 2023

Hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the gate of the Ministry of Defense, demanding an “immediate plan to release the captives.”

The protests have intensified following the killing of three Israeli soldiers by Israeli forces in the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City on Friday.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 18,800 Palestinians have been killed and more than 51,000 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, AJA)