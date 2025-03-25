Israeli Forces Launch Airstrikes and Ground Incursion in Syria, Seven Killed in Daraa

Israeli forces carried out airstrikes and a ground incursion into Syria’s Daraa countryside, killing seven and escalating regional tensions.

Seven people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the western countryside of Daraa, Syria, on Tuesday, just hours after Israeli forces targeted the Palmyra military airport and nearby sites in the Homs countryside.

Al-Jazeera reported that medical sources confirmed seven deaths, with several others injured, some critically, in shelling by Israeli forces during their incursion into the town of Koya in western Daraa.

According to the report, an Israeli patrol attempted to infiltrate Koya but was confronted by residents who successfully prevented its advance.

The situation escalated as Israeli soldiers opened fire on the residents, and the area came under shelling from the Al-Jazira barracks.

Israel killed 7 people today in Daraa, the south of Syria today, after having been expanding since October 2024, Israeli impunity is never questioned, they can bomb half the Middle East in the same hour with absolutely no consequences, but rewards. pic.twitter.com/85qIyKfy95 — Celine Kasem (@celinekasem) March 25, 2025

The Al-Jazira barracks, once a military base for the former regime’s army, has been used by Israeli forces since December 8 as a launch point for raids and searches in nearby border villages, where they’ve been looking for weapons.

As a result of the bombing and displacement, local leaders in Koya urged residents to stay in their homes, protect their property, and prevent any potential Israeli incursion, especially as the area became less populated.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) cited a security source stating that gunmen opened fire on an Israeli army unit during an operation in Koya, although no casualties were reported.

The source added that Israeli soldiers responded by firing at the attackers.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli incursion into Daraa, calling it a “dangerous escalation” that further fuels regional conflict.

The town of Koya is located about 2 kilometers from the Syrian-Jordanian border.

Earlier today, a Syrian military source told Al-Jazeera that Israeli airstrikes had targeted the Palmyra military airport and surrounding sites in the Homs countryside.

An Israeli military spokesperson stated that the attack aimed at neutralizing “remaining military capabilities” in the area, specifically the Syrian military bases in Palmyra and the T-4 base.

The Israeli army had previously targeted the same area with airstrikes, injuring two members of Syria’s Ministry of Defense.

Israel’s military indicated that it would continue its operations to “remove any threat to Israel.”

For months, Israel has been conducting near-daily airstrikes on Syria, resulting in civilian casualties and the destruction of Syrian military infrastructure, vehicles, and munitions.

(PC, AJA)