One Palestinian Killed, Dozens Detained in Israeli Raids on West Bank 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The slain Palestinian was a former detainee who was released at the end of last year after spending 22 months in Israeli detention.

A young Palestinian man has been killed by Israeli occupation forces who fired live ammunition and various explosives at a building in which he was holed up in the occupied West Bank town of Qalqilya.

Israeli special forces, accompanied by military reinforcements, stormed the town in the early hours of Tuesday, and raided the Al-Naqqar neighborhood, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli forces shot and killed Palestinian youth Baraa Miskawi in Qalqilya’s Al-Naqar neighborhood, claiming he was armed. He was killed during an exchange of fire with occupation forces. pic.twitter.com/YOPhAff0qW — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 25, 2025

They then surrounded a commercial store where Baraa Yousef Miskawi was located and demanded that he hand himself over, according to the report.

The occupation forces fired live ammunition at the besieged store, followed by the firing of Energa missiles, until Miskawi was killed. His body was then seized and taken away by the Israeli forces, the report added.

Rockets, Drone Used

According to Israeli media reports, the occupation forces used “live fire, shoulder-launched rockets and an explosive drone” during the attack.

Footage captures intense shooting from the Israeli occupation forces towards the besieged house in the al-Naqar neighborhood of Qalqilya, northern West Bank. pic.twitter.com/g4rEPqCc4g — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 25, 2025

Miskawi was a former prisoner who was released at the end of last year after spending 22 months in Israeli detention.

Eyewitnesses said two Palestinians were injured during the raid and two more were detained, according to the Anadolu news agency.

Families Forcibly Displaced

On Sunday, Israeli occupation forces detained Miskawi’s father and two uncles in an attempt to pressure his son to turn himself in, according to Palestinian sources.

Israeli occupation forces forcibly displaced families from their homes in al-Naqar neighborhood of Qalqilya during suhoor and fajr hours. According to local sources, soldiers raided the area, ordering residents, including women and children, to evacuate under tense and… pic.twitter.com/V4qadEqDs1 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 25, 2025

During the raid on the town, Israeli occupation forces forcibly displaced families from their homes during the early morning Ramadan meal time in preparation for the day of fasting, the Quds News Network reported.

Jenin

In Jenin and its refugee camp, the Israeli army continued its aggression for the 64th consecutive day.

On Monday night, the occupation forces demolished several commercial warehouses at the entrance to the village of Mansoura on the road between Nablus and Jenin, under the pretext of lacking a license, WAFA reported.

Three were also demolished in the town of Barta’a, northwest of Jenin, affecting the livelihood of 20 families, according to Barta’a Mayor Ghassan Fuqaha.

In Jenin refugee camp, north of the West Bank, where the Israeli army has been operating for over two months, entire residential blocks have been reduced to rubble as part of a plan by the Israeli genocide regime to change the demographic structure of the area. The plan… pic.twitter.com/5p0BJ8Yvh5 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 25, 2025

The army also raided the town of Silat al-Harithiya, firing live ammunition and deploying infantry units. To date, around 230 Palestinians have been detained in Jenin and its camp since the beginning of the military onslaught in January.

Citing the Jenin Municipality, WAFA reported that the occupation forces have bulldozed 100 percent of the camp’s streets and approximately 80 percent of the city’s streets, while the residents of 3,200 homes have been displaced from the camp.

To date, 34 Palestinians have been killed and dozens injured during the raids on the governorate, the report noted.

Tulkarm

At the same time, Israeli occupation forces continue their aggression against the city of Tulkarm and its camp for the 58th consecutive day, and against the Nur Shams camp for the 45th day, amid the ongoing forced displacement of residents.

Watch: More military reinforcements break into Tulkarm city as the aggression enters its 58th day. pic.twitter.com/Y8UAoU3rFO — WAFA News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) March 25, 2025

The ongoing escalation by the occupation forces in the city of Tulkarm and its two camps has resulted in the killing of 13 Palestinians, including a child and two women, one of whom was eight months pregnant, WAFA reported.

Dozens have also been injured and detained, and more than 4,000 families have been forcibly displaced from the Tulkarm and Nur Shams camps, along with dozens of families from the northern neighborhood of the city.

Several Detained

The Israeli occupation forces also detained at least 25 Palestinians across the West Bank from Sunday evening into the early hours of Monday.

The Commission of Detainees’ and Ex-Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) said that the detentions took place mainly in the cities of Hebron, Nablus, Ramallah, Qalqilya, and Jerusalem.

Since the Israeli military launched a wide-scale offensive on the West Bank in January, over 70 Palestinians have been killed and thousands displaced.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, cited by Anadolu, at least 938 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal Jewish settlers since the start of the onslaught on Gaza on October 7, 2023.

(PC, WAFA, Anadolu)