Palestinian Killed by Israeli Gunfire during West Bank Protests

Israeli occupation forces on Friday afternoon shot and killed a Palestinian youth during confrontations in the village of Beita, near Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Jamil Abu Ayyash, 31, sustained a serious injury in the head after being hit with live ammunition by Israeli occupation soldiers in the village. He was rushed to a hospital for urgent treatment but was announced dead of his wounds about an hour later, according to medical sources.

Jamil Abu Ayyash, a young man from Beita near the south of Nablus, was shot in the head by Israeli forces earlier today, during confrontations near a colonial outpost on the village’s land. He was pronounced dead just an hour ago. No words pic.twitter.com/PSoWAYXkFI — Mohammed El-Kurd (@m7mdkurd) December 10, 2021

Earlier today, Ahmad Jibril, the head of the Emergency and Ambulance Department at the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), said that Israeli occupation forces opened fire towards the villagers who protested the pillage of their land to construct a new illegal settlement atop Jabal Sbeih (Sbeih Mountain), near the village.

The residents of Beita and the surrounding villages have been holding weekly Friday rallies to protest the construction of the new illegal Jewish settlement of Givat Eviatar atop Jabal Sabih.

جماهير حاشدة في بلدة بيتا تشيع قبل قليل الشاب جميل أبو عيّاش الذي ارتقى برصاص الاحتلال عصر هذا اليوم. pic.twitter.com/vrM8iIN0T2 — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) December 10, 2021

Israeli forces have used fatal violence to disperse the rallies, killing nine Palestinians from the village and injuring over 600 others in about six months.

