West Bank Raids – Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Man in Hebron, Storm Jenin

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A Palestinian man was shot and killed by Israeli forces during a raid on the Al-Fawar refugee camp, south of Hebron (al Khalil), in the early hours of Wednesday, while occupation forces once again invaded Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces stormed the camp and raided several homes, as they fired live ammunition and sound bombs at residents, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Yahya Daniel Awad, 29, died after being shot in the chest, and four other men were injured.

Palestinian youth Yahya Daniel Awad was killed after being shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces during a military raid into the Al-Fawar camp, south of Hebron. I pic.twitter.com/bGmCJHhqBB — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 24, 2024

Awad, an employee of the Hebron municipality, was the father of a little girl less than a year old, and his wife is pregnant with their second child, the report said.

His killing brings to 717 the number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank since October 7.

Ambulances Searched

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces with over 60 military vehicles have invaded the city of Jenin and its refugee camp, laying siege to both the Jenin government hospital and the Ibn Sina Hospital.

Israeli occupation forces stop and search ambulances entering and leaving the Jenin Government Hospital. pic.twitter.com/RbXfpquNj8 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 25, 2024

Resistance groups including the Izz el-Din al-Qassam Brigades, said armed clashes with the invading forces broke out in the al-Samman neighborhood in the Jenin camp.

The Israeli forces stopped and searched ambulances entering and leaving the hospital. They also obstructed ambulances transporting patients in the camp.

Infrastructure Destroyed

In footage shared by the Quds News Network (QNN), an Israeli army D9 bulldozer is seen destroying a street in the neighborhood of Jenin. In another video, a house is seen on fire after being targeted by the occupation forces.

While bombing both Lebanon and Gaza, the Israeli army continues attacking cities in the West Bank, today the Israeli army returns to Jenin, in the north and persists in the destruction of the civilian infrastructure on the city. pic.twitter.com/BMSbUmFmFo — Mariam Barghouti مريم البرغوثي (@MariamBarghouti) September 25, 2024

Earlier this month, Israeli forces killed 22 Palestinians and injured over 30 others after an incursion into Jenin that lasted ten days.

Israeli forces also shut off the western entrance to the town of Za’tara, east of Bethlehem on Wednesday.

The director of the Za’tara municipality, Taher Mohsen, told WAFA that the occupation forces shut off the entrance with mounds of sand and cement blocks.

Undercover Forces

Also on Wednesday, Israeli forces detained the sister of slain Palestinian, Nidal Al Amer, at the Dotan military checkpoint near Ya’bad, southwest of Jenin.

Malak Al-Amer was assaulted before being detained, reported WAFA. She was on her way home in Jenin.

In a powerful display of defiance, a Palestinian youth stands unflinchingly, raising the victory sign in front of an Israeli armored vehicle during their raid on Jenin refugee camp. pic.twitter.com/pVEaxfkQA7 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 25, 2024

Israeli forces also detained a student from Palestine Ahliya University at the southern entrance to the town of Al-Khader, south of Bethlehem.

Ru’a Odeh Darabi, 21, from the town of Dura, south of Hebron, was detained after her vehicle was stopped and searched by Israeli forces.

In the village of Marah Rabah, south of Bethlehem, Israeli undercover forces detained two Palestinian youths on Wednesday. WAFA reported that Israeli forces, disguised in civilian clothes, broke into the village and detained the youths, whose identities remain unknown.

Over 10,900 Detained

In total, at least 20 Palestinians, including former detainees, were arrested by Israeli forces in the past 24 hours, according to the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Commission and the Palestine Prisoners Society, cited by WAFA.

The detention operations took place across different governorates in the occupied West Bank, accompanied by widespread raids and abuse, assaults and threats against detainees and their families, in addition to vandalism and destruction of homes, the organizations said.

The total number of Palestinians detained in the occupied West Bank since October 7 has risen to over 10,900, according to the organizations.

(PC, WAFA, QNN)